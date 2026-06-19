Two workers missing after fall into Bengaluru sewage tank

Bengaluru: A major accident was reported at a sewage treatment plant in Belagere near Varthur on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where two workers went missing after falling into a deep treatment tank while carrying out maintenance work on Thursday, June 18. Rescue teams are continuing an intensive search operation to trace the missing men.

According to preliminary information, three workers had entered a tank nearly 40 feet deep at the BWSSB sewage treatment facility when they reportedly lost balance and fell inside. One worker was rescued, while two others identified as Brijesh from Bihar and Akhilesh from Tamil Nadu remain unaccounted for.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with police officials, rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts. Authorities suspect the workers may have been trapped inside the tank due to the hazardous conditions prevailing within the facility.

The treatment plant stores lakhs of litres of sewage water and receives drainage from several parts of Bengaluru, including the Koramangala-Varthur valley. Workers had reportedly descended into the tank using a ladder when the incident occurred.

Serious questions have been raised over safety standards at the facility. Sources said the workers entered the tank without oxygen kits, breathing apparatus, safety harnesses or other mandatory protective equipment. Experts point out that confined spaces such as sewage tanks often contain dangerously low oxygen levels and toxic gases, making safety gear essential.

The tank is believed to contain nearly 10 feet of sewage water, complicating rescue operations. Officials are examining whether negligence in following safety protocols contributed to the incident. Further investigation is underway.