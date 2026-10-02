BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for not praising flydubai co-pilot

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including state president N Ramchander Rao and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday, October 2, criticised Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for not acknowledging the “heroism” of Capt Smit Machchar, who saved a flydubai flight despite being stabbed by his co-pilot.

In an X post, Kishan Reddy said that Capt Smit “risked his life to prevent another 9/11 like incident” yet Rahul Gandhi, “who responds even to meaningless issues and speaks as though he is changing the world” has not been able to “share a single post let alone talk about Capt. Smit Machchhar”

He said Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “have not had the decency to acknowledge the heroism” of Capt Smit Machchar, though leaders across the world saluted his bravery.

“What is the issue with Sonia family? Why do they not recognise anything good about India and Indians? Why can they not digest the praise that an Indian received for his bravery?” Kishan Reddy asked.

యావద్భారతం గర్వపడుతున్న కెప్టెన్ స్మిత్ మచ్చర్.. మరో 9/11 తరహా ఘటన జరగకుండా ప్రాణాలను పణంగా పెట్టడాన్ని, అతని ధైర్యసాహసాలను చూసి యావత్ ప్రపంచం హర్షించి.. ఒక రోజు పూర్తయింది.



అయినా.. ఒక భారతీయుడు ప్రదర్శించిన ఈ అసాధారణ ధైర్యసాహసాలను కనీసం గుర్తించి, అభినందించాలన్న ఇంగిత జ్ఞానం… — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 2, 2026

Also Read Video: PM Modi speaks to flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchaar

Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was able to take out a few minutes to speak to Machchar, Rahul Gandhi made no effort to even speak about him.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On Captain Smit Machchhar, Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao says, "…I also appreciate the Prime Minister for speaking to Mr. Smit Machchhar, the co-pilot of the FlyDubai flight, who not only saved the passengers but also upheld the… pic.twitter.com/wXkN18x9oI — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

“Rahul Gandhi, the main Opposition leader, did not even speak about this incident, tweet about it, or appreciate our co-pilot. This is where the difference lies. The Prime Minister spoke to him on a video call for a few minutes, appreciated his efforts, and thanked him for saving the lives of the passengers and standing against the pilot who attempted to engage in an act of terrorism. “Nation First” has always been the Prime Minister’s priority, and we all believe in this principle” he said while speaking to reporters.