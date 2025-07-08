BJP slams Telangana govt for not demolishing Fatima Owaisi college

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramachander Rao has accused the government of applying ‘double standards’ in its demolition drives, highlighting the case of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi run Fatima Owaisi Women’s college, on Salkam Cheruvu land.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Monday, July 7, Rao said the government claims it cannot demolish the college, which reportedly educates 10,000 students, while thousands of poor families in the Musi river catchment areas of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts are facing demolition of their homes built on disputed land.

“Why is there one law for Akbaruddin and another for the poor?” Rao questioned. He warned that if the government does not take action against the college building, the BJP would step in to do so.

On the Jubilee Hills bypoll

Rao also spoke about the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, describing it as a challenge the BJP is ready to take on.

He expressed confidence that the party would win a majority of seats in local body elections. He announced that a full state committee would be formed within 25 days after consultations with senior leaders, ensuring representation from all social groups.

Rao emphasised that there are no factions within the BJP and that the party would move forward united under the party line.

Fatima Owaisi college built within the FTL: HYDRAA chief

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has confirmed that Fatima Owaisi College in Bandlagunda was built within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Suram Cheruvu (Salkam Cheruvu), according to initial findings. Yet, a decision on action is yet to come, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said at a citizen interaction organized on X Spaces on Sunday, July 6.

“As per the initial probe and the papers available, it is established that the college is indeed situated on the FTL of the Hyderabad lake. The final notice is awaited,” said Ranganath.

The college, which is operated by a trust linked to the AIMIM, provides education to a large number of poor Muslim students in the Old City.

“We don’t see the party, but we see the social side. Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi’s college has educated over 10,000 poor Muslim students, from KG to PG. Quite a number of them study free of charge,” he added.