BJP stands for ‘bhrasht’, ‘julm’ and ‘paap’, says Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, August 2, said that the BJP stands for ‘bhrasht’ (corrupt), ‘julm’ (oppression) and ‘paap’ (sin), and asserted that all major problems in Uttar Pradesh would end only after it is voted out of power.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP is synonymous with corruption and injustice.

“‘B’ stands for bhrasht, ‘J’ for julm and ‘P’ for paap. All the corrupt, oppressive and sinful people are in the BJP,” he said.

Actors dressed as Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were present at the Samajwadi Party press conference. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav presented Rs 51,000 each to the actors. "Although they are actors, at this moment, they are dressed up as our gods, and we have decided to honour them,"… pic.twitter.com/U2AH4TNVJj — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 2, 2026

Yadav alleged that several expressways built during the BJP government’s tenure, including the Lucknow-Kanpur, Bundelkhand and Purvanchal expressways, had become “victims of corruption”.

He also claimed that land mafias linked to the ruling party have encroached upon important ponds across the state.

“There is only one crisis in Uttar Pradesh and that is the BJP. Once the BJP goes, all crises will end,” he said.

The SP chief also questioned the BJP over the recent use of force against protesting youths at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He alleged that while the government claimed ignorance about who ordered the baton-charge, the police personnel who carried it out knew whose directions they were acting on.

Yadav also cautioned government officials against acting unfairly at the behest of the ruling party, saying that the BJP would not stand by them if they faced legal or administrative action in the future.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent Instagram reels, Yadav said it was unfortunate that the BJP had “engaged even the prime minister in making reels”.

“When we watch those reels on Instagram, it is painful to see the kind of content being produced,” he remarked.

Responding to a question, Yadav said that the BJP should explain allegations that all stolen “Ram dhan” was reaching the party.

Referring to legal action initiated against opposition leaders over a recent satirical performance in Parliament premises related to an alleged donation theft issue, Yadav questioned why no case had been registered against those who had allegedly portrayed Lord Hanuman in a derogatory manner during a political event.

His remarks apparently referred to an incident during BJP national president Nitin Nabin’s visit to Uttar Pradesh last month, in which a man dressed as Lord Hanuman was seen dancing in front of the leader’s convoy.

SP leaders also observed a two-minute silence to mourn the death of party MLA Alam Badi.