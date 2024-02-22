BJP stirs ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ pot as Deoband seminary explains concept

The clarification by the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband regarding Ghazwa-e-Hind, a concept in Islamic eschatology, has sparked a controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing media amplifying the narrative that the seminary is teaching ‘jihad’ to children.

The controversy erupted after a netizen sought information online regarding Ghazwa-e-Hind, a term referring to a prophecy about a battle in the Indian subcontinent. The netizen had asked if there was a mention of Ghazwa-e-Hind in Hadith. In response, Darul Uloom Deoband referenced a hadith from ‘Sunan an-Nasai,’ one of the six major collections of hadith in Sunni Islam, which mentions Ghazwa-e-Hind.

The seminary cited a hadith narrated by Hazrat Abu Huraira, a companion of Prophet Mohammad, wherein he expressed his willingness to participate in Ghazwa-e-Hind, stating, “I will fight for it and will sacrifice all my wealth for it. If I die, I will be a great sacrifice. If I remain alive, I will be called ‘Ghazi’ (a great warrior).”

NCPCR seeks action

However, the explanation of the concept has received hostile response from the right wing, and the media’s portrayal of the seminary’s explanation has raised concerns. Critics allege that the issue has been sensationalised to suggest that Darul Uloom Deoband issued a fatwa inciting jihad.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman, Priyank Kanungo, expressed alarm over the interpretation, alleging that children were being indoctrinated to participate in Ghazwa-e-Hind.

Kanungo’s remarks prompted calls for legal action against the seminary. The Commission has declared this as violation of Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Meanwhile, Saharanpur district magistrate, Dinesh Chandra, said, “NCPCR has directed to file FIR in this matter. SDM Deoband and police have gone to Darul Uloom. Further action will taken accordingly.”

The Commission has requested the district administration to investigate the website of Darul Uloom, saying that the people of the country are being misled through it.

BJP targets Darul Uloom

In response to the escalating rhetoric, according to reports, a local cleric clarified that the hadith about Ghazwa-e-Hind should be understood in a hypothetical context, not as a call to action.

Despite this clarification, the BJP seized the opportunity to criticize Darul Uloom Deoband, accusing it of echoing the sentiments of Pakistan.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla labeled the seminary’s stance as anti-Constitution and pro-Pakistan.

“It clearly indicated that Darul Uloom does not have faith in the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the Constitution of India,” Prem Shukla said.