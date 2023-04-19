BJP targets Odisha govt over Sambalpur violence

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday targeted the Odisha government over the recent clashes between two communities in Sambalpur.

Holding a press conference in Jharsuguda, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal alleged that the Odisha government ignored the intelligence reports due to which large-scale violence took place in the town.

“Last year also, some tension erupted during the Hanuman Jayanti celebration in Sambalpur. But it was controlled. However, this year, due to the state government’s lack of foresight and ignorance, such incidents happened,” he alleged.

“The state government was having the intelligence report and last year’s experience. So, this year, the state should have made proper security arrangements during the procession. However, only a handful of security personnel were deployed during the April 12 procession,” Samal said.

If the state does not have an adequate police force, security forces could be called from the Centre, the BJP leader said.

“Had the government shown the same promptness it showed on April 14, the April 12 incident would not have happened,” he pointed out.

“The Sambalpur SP said that everything was pre-planned. Who had planned it? Who is the godfather behind the stone pelting and violence?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the BJD said “it is extremely unfortunate that when peace is returning to Sambalpur, the Odisha BJP wants to instigate for political gains. This has always been their strategy. The police have taken tough action against those involved in the violence”.

In protest of the violence, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday observed a 12-hour bandh in 14 districts of Odisha.