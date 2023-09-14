BJP ticket scam: Arrested Hindu activist claims involvement of big personalities

Bengaluru: Arrested Hindu activist Chaitra Kundapura on Thursday claimed that big personalities were involved in the BJP ticket scam in Karnataka.

She made the remarks to mediapersons while being taken for interrogation at the City Central Crime Branch (CCB) building here.

“Let the Swamiji get arrested, and the truth will come out. Many big personalities are involved in the case,” she said.

When questioned on whether she was the prime accused in the case, Chaitra said that Indira Canteen (canteens run by government and provide subsidised food) bills are pending and that is why this conspiracy is being hatched.

Replying to a query on whether she was made as the prime accused, she maintained: “Let it be. The truth will come out.”

Chaitra’s statements have stirred a huge controversy in the state and raised questions on the involvement of top BJP and RSS leaders in the scam.

The party had given tickets to 72 new faces in the the Assembly elections in May, but will faced a humiliating defeat.

Karnataka Police had arrested Chaitra on Tuesday night in Udupi for allegedly cheating Govinda Babu Poojari, an industrialist of Rs 5 crore promising him a BJP ticket to contest the Assembly polls.

The police have also arrested six persons alleging to be her associates.

Abhinava Halasri Swamiji of Hirehadagali Mutt in Hoovinahadagali in Vijayanagar district is another accused in the case.

The Swamiji has been absconding since the arrest of Kundapura and the police have launched a hunt for him.

Chaitra remarks on Thursday were in reference to the absconding accused, who had allegedly taken Rs 1.5 crore from the complainant.

According to the police,Chaitra had promised a BJP ticket to Govinda Babu Poojari from Baindur constituency in Dakshina Kannada district claiming that she knew leaders from the RSS who could get it for him.

The complainant had mentioned that he was taken to mutt where the Swamiji demanded money and he had given the money to his Jayanagar branch in Bengaluru.

The Swamiji had claimed that he has close links with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he had also assured that if he doesn’t get a ticket, the money would be returned.

However, when Babu failed to get a ticket, he asked Chaitra to return his money.

In his complaint, Babu had claimed that the accused had refused to return his money and cheated him.

She had allegedly threatened to expose his source of income to central investigating agencies.

Chaitra is popular among right-wing activists and Hindutva followers.

FIRs have been lodged against her in connection with delivering hate speeches.

Babu has identified himself as a social worker and leader of the Billava community, which is influential in the coastal Karnataka region.