BJP to focus on winning Telangana and Karnataka after assembly polls

Hyderabad: After the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leadership will focus on winning Telangana and Karnataka, where the Congress is in power, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday.

“Our goal is a ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ by winning Telangana and Karnataka,” Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, said.

Addressing a preparatory meeting of the BJP in Karimnagar ahead of the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana, he expressed confidence that the party would come to power in the state in 2028 when the next assembly polls are due.

“Congress has weakened in Telangana, and the BRS will not be a force to reckon with in 2028,” he added.

“After Tamil Nadu, Bengal, and UP elections, the entire central leadership will focus on Telangana and Karnataka. In both states, our goal is Congress-mukt Bharat,” he said, urging party activists to work towards the BJP’s victory in the municipal elections.

The State Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for the urban polls.