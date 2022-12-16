BJP to hold nationwide protests over Bhutto’s ‘highly shameful’ comments on PM Modi

New Delhi: The BJP dubbed Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s personal comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “highly shameful and derogatory” and said it will hold nationwide protests against them on Saturday.

“His remarks are highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice and has been given just to remain in power and save the (Pak) government,” the BJP said in a statement on Friday.

“It is also aimed at misleading the world and divert global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy besides simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations and the fact that it has become a major sanctuary for terrorists,” it said.

The ruling party will hold protests in all the state capitals across the country on December 17 and its members will burn the effigies of Pakistan and its foreign minister, according to the statement.

The BJP said the Modi government’s rescue mission for students during the Ukarine-Russia war saw even some Pakistani students being evacuated from the conflict zone. The mission was carried out under the guidance of PM Modi, it noted.

Bhutto’s statement against Modi is “highly condemnable and totally uncalled for”, it said.

“The kind of language Bhutto has used is extremely reprehensible which does not reflect the true spirit of statesmanship and also crosses the limit of decency in public life. Does he even have the stature to comment about our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader,” the BJP said.

Bhutto’s “demeaning” statement has further lowered the image of Pakistan globally, it said.