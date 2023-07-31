BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday

New Delhi: BJP on Monday announced that it will ‘gherao’ the Rajasthan Secretariat on August 1, in protest against the Ashok Gehlot-led government over various issues including ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state.

“Tomorrow, we will gherao the Rajasthan Secretariat against the Gehlot government. There is complete jungle raj in Rajasthan. There is no law and order. On July 28, 21 incidents took place within 24 hours,” BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said during a press conference at the party headquarters.

He claimed that among the 21 incidents include murder, kidnapping and rape.

“In Rajasthan, everyday 17-18 rape incidents are reported. Women are not safe in the state. It has become the number one state in the country as far as crimes against women are concerned. It is also number one as far as Dalit atrocities are concerned,” Singh said.

He said that neither Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi has met the victims.

Singh also accused the Congress-led government in the state of corruption.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held later this year. It is likely that ‘corruption and law and order’ will be among major issues for BJP to use against the Congress government in the upcoming polls.