BJP turning Ram into ‘warrior Rambo’, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th May 2022 9:52 am IST
Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: IANS)

Surajpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that in the past few years, Lord Ram has been portrayed as a “warrior Rambo”.

During his speech at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Baghel said, “Lord Ram, a symbol of dignity and calmness, in the past few years has been portrayed as a warrior, Rambo.”

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said that over the past few years, the change of image of Lord Ram and Hanuman to a more aggressive one is bad for society.

“We believe in Lord Ram as warrior Rambo (an ideal) and always think of Ram-Rajya. But in past years, efforts have been made to show him as a Rambo.”

“Similarly, Hanuman, an epitome of devotion, knowledge and power, is being portrayed as angry. This is not good for society,” Baghel said.

