BJP wants to win 400-plus seats to change Constitution: Uddhav

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2024 9:23 am IST
Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT)

Dhule: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has claimed the BJP-led NDA wants to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats so that it can change the Constitution.

Thackeray was addressing an election rally on Tuesday for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Shobha Bacchav at Dhule in Maharashtra.

Also Read
Want 400 seats to ensure Cong doesn’t bring back Article 370 & ‘Babri’: PM Modi

“For them (BJP) the Constitution of India is like a burden. They think why should they follow the Constitution written by a Dalit? They want 400-plus seats so that they can change the Constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar,” the former state chief minister claimed.

MS Education Academy

He also accused the Centre of betraying farmers by not giving adequate prices for farm produce.

“I will restore the glory of Maharashtra which was robbed by these people after we return to power. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had looted Surat (for Swarajya) but now these two (persons) from Surat are looting Chhatrapati’s Maharashtra,” Thackeray alleged without taking any name.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th May 2024 9:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button