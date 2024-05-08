BJP wants to win 400-plus seats to change Constitution: Uddhav

Dhule: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has claimed the BJP-led NDA wants to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats so that it can change the Constitution.

Thackeray was addressing an election rally on Tuesday for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Shobha Bacchav at Dhule in Maharashtra.

“For them (BJP) the Constitution of India is like a burden. They think why should they follow the Constitution written by a Dalit? They want 400-plus seats so that they can change the Constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar,” the former state chief minister claimed.

He also accused the Centre of betraying farmers by not giving adequate prices for farm produce.

“I will restore the glory of Maharashtra which was robbed by these people after we return to power. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had looted Surat (for Swarajya) but now these two (persons) from Surat are looting Chhatrapati’s Maharashtra,” Thackeray alleged without taking any name.