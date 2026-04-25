BJP washing machine back with Modi powder: Congress on AAP MPs switching sides

New Delhi: A day after seven AAP MPs switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress on Saturday, April 25, said the saffron party washing machine is back, along with Modi washing powder.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of inducting leaders of various other parties facing cases and then taking slow action against them.

Ashok Mittal, one of the seven AAP MP’s who quit, had faced Enforcement Directorate raids only a few days ago.

“The BJP washing machine is back, along with the Modi washing powder. Those who projected themselves as paragons of virtue, integrity, and ideology stand brutally exposed,” AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The BJP washing machine is back along with the Modi washing powder. Those who projected themselves as paragons of virtue, integrity, and ideology stand brutally exposed. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 25, 2026

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha members – Raghav Chadha, Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal – quit the party and merged with the BJP. They alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

Though Chadha and Maliwal had fallen out of favour of the AAP, the move by the other five MPs to switch sides came as a surprise to many.

The exits were announced at a hurriedly called press conference, after which AAP chief Kejriwal alleged that the BJP had betrayed the people of Punjab, while state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the seven MPs “gaddar” (traitors).