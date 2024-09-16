BJP will be defeated, reject ‘Modi-induced price rise’: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused the Centre of carrying out a “fuel loot” despite a reduction in crude oil prices and said election-going states shall defeat BJP by rejecting the “Modi-induced price rise”.

Kharge said crude oil prices have reduced by 32.5 per cent, yet BJP’s “fuel loot continues”.

“Election-going states shall defeat BJP & reject this Modi-induced price rise!” Kharge said in a post in X.

Crude Oil Prices have reduced by 32.5%, yet BJP's Fuel Loot continues!



Election going states shall defeat BJP & reject this Modi-induced Price Rise!



On May 16, 2014 (Delhi) –



⛽️Crude per barrel was $107.49

Petrol – ₹71.51

Diesel – ₹57.28



On Sept 16, 2024 –



⛽️Crude per… pic.twitter.com/auCMuzlaAK — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 16, 2024

“On May 16, 2014 (Delhi) – Crude per barrel was USD 107.49. Petrol – Rs 71.51. Diesel – Rs 57.28. On September 16, 2024 – Crude per barrel is USD 72.48, yet Petrol – Rs. 94.72. Diesel – Rs 87.62,” the Congress chief said.

“Ideally, according to current crude oil prices, petrol should cost Rs 48.27, diesel should cost Rs 69.00,” Kharge said.

“No wonder, in 10 years and 100 days, the Modi government has robbed people of Rs 35 Lakh crore by taxing fuel!” he said.