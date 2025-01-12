BJP will give house to all homeless in Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva celebrated his birthday on Sunday with residents of the Nehru Camp in the Patparganj constituency during the BJP’s slum outreach campaign, guaranteeing a house for every homeless person in the city.

Speaking at the event in the presence of campaign coordinator Vishnu Mittal, he assured the residents, saying: “If the BJP comes to power, we will make this Nehru Camp a model slum with regard to sanitation by January 2026.”

At a press conference held in the Nehru Camp, Sachdeva said that in 10 years, AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allowed 50,000 flats, built under the Rajiv Awas Yojana in areas like Narela, to turn into ruins by not allotting even one flat to any slum dweller.

He remarked that it is ironic that, despite being in power for over 10 years, Kejriwal’s party has done nothing to transform slum clusters into model settlements or improve the living standards of the residents.

“The last 10 years bear witness to the fact that Arvind Kejriwal can only provoke people but cannot improve their lives,” Sachdeva added.

He also questioned Kejriwal, stating: “You have been in power for over a decade. Please explain what your government, the DUSIB, or any other departments have done for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers.”

The Delhi BJP President said Kejriwal claims to provide free electricity to the poor, but residents of the Nehru Camp in former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s constituency, Patparganj, are receiving monthly electricity bills ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000. Additionally, they are forced to purchase drinking water.

“It is unfortunate that, despite Arvind Kejriwal’s various claims, the income of Delhi’s poor slum-dwelling families is consumed entirely by electricity bills and water costs,” he said.

Every poor person knows that PM Modi has provided not just lakhs but crores of houses across villages and cities, which is why every slum dweller today looks to the BJP, he said.

Sachdeva made the following guarantees on behalf of the BJP to Delhi’s poor: Slum dwellers who wish to stay in their current areas will be allowed to remain there; DUSIB/DDA will provide alternative houses or flats to slum dwellers and every homeless person in Delhi will get a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.