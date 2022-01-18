BJP will not leave KCR until the GO 317 is amended: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today said that they would not leave the Chief Minister KCR until he amended GO No.317 as per their demand.

Speaking to media persons, he said that K Chandrasekhar Rao should remember the power of the state government employees and its teachers. He said that they would hold a virtual meeting of the state government employees and teachers with their party’s national leaders. He claimed that the party would form its government after the next Assembly elections.

He alleged that KCR was now talking about the introduction of English medium education in the government schools only to take money from the corporate and private schools of the state .

He demanded the CM as to why he not attend the video conference held Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently. Urging the employees and teachers to not commit suicides, he said that their party would stand by them. He claimed that the employees were joining at their new places of postings due to pressure from the state government. Talking about the procurement of paddy , he alleged that the CM had come up with a new drama on the issue .

He claimed that no other state had promised to provide unemployment wage and a job for every household of the state like CM KCR. Commenting on Covid vaccination, he said that the vaccination had completed one year in the country and added that 158 crore doses of the Covid vaccines had Ben administered on the people of the country so far while noting India is the number one country in the entire world in the issue of the administration of the vaccines.