BJP will probe KCR’s scams worth ‘thousands of crores’: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Stepping up the attack on BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ahead of the Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP, if elected to power, would investigate and send those who indulged in corruption behind bars.

Addressing an election rally at Armoor, he alleged that KCR indulged in corruption worth thousands of crores of rupees and that he should not feel nothing is going to happen about it.

“KCR indulged in scams worth thousands of crores. KCR feels nothing will happen. KCR, don’t have sound sleep. Your time is over. Whatever scams that were done, the BJP government will investigate and send those who indulged in corruption behind bars,” he said.

Alleging that the KCR government did not leave any stone unturned in corruption, he named the ‘Miyapur land scam’, ‘Kavitha ji’s liquor scam’ (CM KCR’s daughter and MLC Kavitha), ‘Outer Ring Road scam’ as some of the alleged corruption scandals.

He reiterated that the BJP would abolish the four per cent quota to Muslims and provide the benefit to OBCs and STs and that BJP, if elected to power, would arrange free darshan at Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya.