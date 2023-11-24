BRS, BJP targetting Congress through ED, IT raids: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief A Revanth Reddy alleged the BRS – BJP was targeting the Congress through ED and IT raids fearing the victory of Congress.

In a written statement issued Revanth Reddy alleged the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) had conspired to target the Congress politicians through the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the businesses, homes, and offices of the Congress party leaders.

“These raids were planned by Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and implemented by Union minister Piyush Goyal and MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao,” he said.

Revanth Reddy asked why the investigating agencies are “only targetting and harassing Congress leaders through these raids without uncovering any fault with BRS or the BJP candidates.”

He said the raids on Congress leader Vivek Venkataswamy were an indication of both parties (BJP, BRS) working together. “The IT and ED teams did not find any fault with Mr. Vivek earlier, but they started raids as soon as he joined the Congress,” he said

Reddy asked the people of Telangana to see through the “nefarious designs” of the BRS and BJP in Telangana to “harass the Congress leaders and defeat the party.”

He said the Congress party would win and form the government.