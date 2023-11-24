EC observers recommend local expertise for smooth polling in Telangana

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30 draw near, Election Commission (EC) observers have urged the police to assign a knowledgeable local individual to each polling station.

This move aims to ensure a deep understanding of the local context, contributing to incident-free polling.

In a recent briefing at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Center (TSPICCC), District Election Officer Ronald Rose and City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya outlined comprehensive measures to guarantee a smooth polling day.

Rose highlighted the implementation of webcasting, providing real-time monitoring of polling stations. Micro observers will be strategically placed at crucial polling stations, and vehicles transporting Electronic Voting Machines will be equipped with GPS tracking systems for enhanced security.

Shandilya revealed that Central Armed Police Forces personnel would be stationed at critical polling locations, supported by 391 route mobiles, each consisting of three armed personnel and one police constable. A fleet of 129 patrolling vehicles, 220 blue colts, and 122 other vehicles will be deployed to respond promptly to Dial-100 calls.

The security apparatus includes 45 Flying Squad Teams, 45 Static Surveillance Teams, and static pickets already operational. Additionally, a special striking force, comprising ACP- and DCP-rank officers, along with task force teams, special forces, and Quick Response Teams, will ensure swift action in case of any issues.

Addressing hygiene standards, EC observers stressed the importance of deploying local individuals familiar with the area. All Station House Officers received instructions to remain vigilant and monitor the situation closely to ensure the success of the electoral process.