BJP will return to power in next Manipur elections: MLA

BJP has not done anything wrong. The party continues to be strong in Manipur. Its only some leaders who have damaged the state

Manipur MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh
Imphal: Manipur BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh on Monday said the party will return to power in the next assembly elections, likely to be held in 2027.

Speaking at a programme at his Heirok constituency residence, Singh said, “Many say the BJP will not come to power, but everyone should know it will certainly return and form a government in 2027. No one should have any apprehensions.”

The former police officer added, “BJP is not at fault but certain persons in the party are… just because a driver is not good at driving, please do not blame the vehicle and the makers. BJP has not done anything wrong. The party continues to be strong in Manipur. Its only some leaders who have damaged the state.”

