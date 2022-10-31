BJP will win Adampur bypoll by huge margin: Haryana CM Khattar

31st October 2022
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said said the BJP will win the November 3 Adampur by-election by a huge margin.

The bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi, the younger son of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. His son had also quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

Khattar said the BJP’s election campaign is in full swing, he said.

“BJP is going to register a historic victory in Adampur by-election. We will win by a huge margin. I will also be going to the Adampur assembly constituency to campaign for the party,” said Khattar here.

The chief minister also took a jibe at the Congress, saying no prominent leader from the party is campaigning in Adampur “except for the the father-son duo of Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda”.

The Congress did not find any local face in Adampur and because of this, they are trying their luck with former MP Jai Prakash, who is from Kaithal, as the candidate.

The BJP has fielded a local, Bhavya Bishnoi, who is a young face, he said.

Khattar also claimed that the BJP will register an emphatic victory in next month’s assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

