Khattar visits Medanta Hospital, inquires about wellbeing of Mulayam Singh, Chautala

Published: 5th October 2022
Gurugram: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday visited the Medanta Hospital here and enquired about the wellbeing of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who are undergoing treatment there.

Talking to the media later, Khattar said that he had come to meet both the former Chief Ministers.

“They are recovering from their ailments. I wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.

Khattar also met Mulayam Singh’s son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and also talked to him.

Mulayam Singh, who has been ill for some time, was shifted to the ICU after his condition deteriorated on Sunday. He was critical for the last three days but doctors say that some improvement has been seen now.

