Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh not allowed to share stage with PM Modi

Hyderabad: In an embarrassing situation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was not allowed by the police on stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election public meeting on Friday. The legislator was disallowed as he apparently turned up late for the meeting.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday evening addressed a public meeting at LB Stadium that falls under the Goshamahal assembly constituency represented by Raja Singh. The election meeting, labelled ‘Bhagyanagar Jana Sabha’, coincides with the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana on Monday. It was the last meeting Modi held in Hyderabad before restrictions kick in from May 11 as polling is on May 13.

The situation for Raja Singh was rather embarrassing as it was his constituency, and several high-profile leaders of BJP were on the dais with Modi. When Raja Singh turned up at the venue, the police did now allow him to go on the stage. He was forced to sit with the public and watch the proceedings.

Raja Singh is also the in-charge for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, and the BJP’s candidate this time is new entrant Madhavi Latha.

However, sources in the BJP also said Raja Singh’s name was not mentioned in the list of the leaders who were to be present on the stage. So the police turned him away when he tried to get on the stage. It is to be seen if the Goshamahal MLA makes a hue and cry about this later.