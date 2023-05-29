BJP wins both seats in UP Vidhan Parishad by-polls

Lucknow: The BJP has won both the seats it contested in the Vidhan Parishad by-elections in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP candidates Padamsen Chaudhary and Manvendra Singh have been declared elected to the UP Vidhan Parishad, defeating Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan Nirmal of Samajwadi Party, respectively. While Chaudhury got 279 votes, Singh garnered 280 votes.

One seat was declared vacant after the death of Banwari Lal whose tenure as an MLC was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year. Another vacancy occurred after Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15 following his appointment as Sikkim Governor. His tenure was till January 30, 2027.

Both the seats were held by the BJP.

According to the returning officer, a total of 396 votes were cast against a strength of 403 votes. The Congress, which has two MLAs, and the BSP with one MLA did not cast their vote.

Besides, three SP MLAs who are in jail did not cast their votes. They are – Irfan Solanki, Abbas Ansari and Ramakant Yadav.

Another SP MLA Manoj Paras also did not cast his vote.