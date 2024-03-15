BJP won’t ally with Uddhav, nor in talks with Raj: Devendra Fadnavis

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will not ally again with Shiv Sena’s (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray, nor is it in any discussions with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Raj Thackeray for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The senior BJP leader made the categorical remarks in an exclusive conversation with Sanjay Pugalia, the Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, thereby ending all speculation on the BJP’s likely stance vis-a-vis SS (UBT) and MNS, which are helmed by the warring Thackeray cousins.

“We are not in any talks with him (Raj Thackeray)… There’s no scope of including Uddhav Thackeray in our alliance,” Fadnavis said.

He also said that “the people of the country will reject those who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“The poor sections of the society strongly believe that if anyone can do any good for the society and the country, it is only PM Narendra Modi,” asserted Fadnavis during the exclusive conversation.

He also pointed out how political pundits commit the mistake of viewing every election from a mathematical approach, and make their own calculations which may be erroneous.

“This is not a choice of arithmetics, but an election of political chemistry. And PM Modi enjoys a good chemistry with the common man,” Fadnavis said.

Rubbishing the Opposition’s allegations that the government is misusing the central agencies such as the ED, CBI, and I-T Department, Fadnavis said, “We do not rely on the central agencies, but we do our politics based on solid performance.”

The Deputy CM added: “Has the ED been created today? It was the UPA that established it. If the agency is indulging in any wrongdoings, the courts will look into it. We don’t need the ED or do our politics based on the central agencies. We depend on our work, and PM Modi Ji’s performance will work for us to get votes.”

