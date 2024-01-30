‘BJP won’t be able to cross even 200 seats in 2024 elections’, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from two places and win but his Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA alliance will not cross even 200 seats.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai today, Raut said that the agency’s terrorism is being used to scare opposition leaders.

“You (BJP) will not cross 400 this time, it will not be able to cross even 200 seats. PM Modi will contest from two places; he will win but his party will not win the 2024 elections. This is the reason why the agency’s terrorism is being used to scare opposition leaders. Be it Hemant Soren, Lalu Yadav, our party’s Ravindra Waikar, former mayor Kishori Pednekar, or my brother Sandeep Raut everyone is being intimidated. We are not afraid of any agency,” he said.

“I know Hemant Soren very well. he is not the one who will run away. He will fight. After their (BJP) defeat in 2024, our turn will come then we will also will see,” Raut said.

Responding to Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks that PM Modi will declare a dictatorship after this year’s general elections, Raut said he found nothing wrong in Congress leader’s remarks about landing up in a situation like Russia after the 2024 elections. “Kharge is an experienced leader and must have said it after thought,” he said.

“Maha Vikas Aagadhi meeting will start at 11 am in Trident Hotel. Big leaders of all three parties, Shiv Sena, UBT, NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Congress will participate. Apart from this, the discussion on seat sharing with CPI has also been completed. Today Prakash Ambedkar has been invited. There will be a discussion with him also today. There is no dispute regarding seat sharing in Maharashtra,” Raut said.

In Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the BJP secured 282 seats and the party secured 303 seats in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.