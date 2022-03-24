BJP workers allege harassment by Telangana police and TRS

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Thursday alleged that state police officials are targeting their party members illegally and arresting them in fake cases. They claimed that the saffron party is facing “severe harassment” by the police in various districts.

BJP ex-MLC N. Ramchander Rao, along with legal cell members Ravinder Vishwanath, G. Rama Rao and K. Anthony Reddy addressed a letter to the Director General of Telangana police M. Mahender Reddy on the issue.

In the complaint, the BJP said “It is deplorable that some policemen are behaving in an irresponsible and high-handed manner by arresting our party workers without issuance of 41-A CrPC notice on most occasions.”

BJP leaders stated that in various incidents, party workers were detained on false charges. They also alleged that a BJP MLA was arrested in Rajanna Sircilla district during an altercation between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and BJP workers, in spite of the legislator not being at the scene.

Similar incidents have also been witnessed at Huzurnagar, Janagaon, Bhainsa, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Mancherial, Bodhan, Siricilla and Malkajgiri, the party alleged.

“Many BJP leaders and workers are shown absconding and their family members are being harassed by the Police to learn about their whereabouts and on other hand, counter cases are filed against TRS leaders prime accused and important leaders are moving scot-free,” the letter read.

A day earlier on Wednesday, TRS workers organized a protest outside the BJP office in Hyderabad where a few members of the TRS youth wing got detained by the police. In the letter, Ramchander Rao and others complained that following the “attack” on the BJP office by TRS workers and other “anti-social elements”, no case was registered and no arrests were made.

They asked the DGP to take action against those “indulging in attacks” on the BJP workers, as well as the officials who allegedly filed false cases while being under TRS control.