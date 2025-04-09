BJP workers vandalise salon in Pune, accuse owner of ‘love jihad’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers vandalised a salon and assaulted its owner in Pune’s Kothrud area, alleging the latter was involved in religious conversion and ‘love jihad’.

In a video that emerged on social media, BJP Mahila Morcha worker Ujwala Goud, along with party workers, is seen entering the salon, Arsh Unisex Salon, and asking customers to leave the premises. They vandalize the premises, force its closure, and assault the staff over an alleged case of ‘Love Jihad’.

She claims the salon is involved in religious conversion. “We received a complaint from a woman who said she was forced to marry a Muslim boy named Armaan Khan, a staff member. The girl was paid Rs 1 lakh to remain silent,” Goud alleges.

In another video, salon owner Javed is physically attacked by Goud and her workers. He is then handed over to the police.

BJP Mahila Morcha worker Ujwala Goud, along with BJP workers, enter the salon, Arsh Unisex Salon, and ask customers to leave. They vandalize the… pic.twitter.com/TgZRlRTM8g — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 9, 2025

No ‘love jihad’ angle, clarifies police

Police have denied a ‘love jihad’ angle. Kothrud deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sandeep Deshmane clarified that there was a financial dispute between the salon owner and the woman concerned. “No technical evidence has been found to suggest that she was forced to recite the kalma,” the police officer told local news.

“As per initial information, the woman was married to Armaan Khan a year ago. A dispute occurred between the couple over money. She had taken an advance payment from the salon owner, Javed, but failed to return it when she decided to resign. This led to a verbal altercation between the two,” he said.

‘Love jihad’ is a term coined by Hindutva supporters who accuse Muslim men of luring Hindu women into conversion through marriage. The term has increasingly fuelled communal tensions and violence against Muslims in India.