BJP Yuva Morcha holds protests against Kejriwal govt’s corruption

New Delhi: Activists of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha on Tuesday held demonstrations at multiple locations in Delhi under a campaign against alleged corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The protesters assembled at major intersections and other prominent locations with placards bearing slogans against the AAP government’s alleged corruption, including the “liquor scam”.

Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, attended a demonstration at ITO and said the real face of AAP and Kejriwal has been “exposed”.

Citing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s residence early on Tuesday, Sachdeva said, “AAP is a family of the corrupt and Kejriwal will also go to jail like other leaders of his party.”

The ED raided the premises of the AAP’s Okhla MLA as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others, official sources said.

The searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and about three premises are being covered, according to preliminary inputs.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are currently in jail in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have strongly denied the allegations and claimed that the cases registered by probe agencies are fake.