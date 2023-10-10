BJP Yuva Morcha holds protests against Kejriwal govt’s corruption

ED raided the premises of the AAP's Okhla MLA as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others, official sources said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th October 2023 11:32 am IST
Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI photo)

New Delhi: Activists of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha on Tuesday held demonstrations at multiple locations in Delhi under a campaign against alleged corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The protesters assembled at major intersections and other prominent locations with placards bearing slogans against the AAP government’s alleged corruption, including the “liquor scam”.

Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP’s Delhi unit chief, attended a demonstration at ITO and said the real face of AAP and Kejriwal has been “exposed”.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
AAP to contest polls with full strength in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal

Citing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s residence early on Tuesday, Sachdeva said, “AAP is a family of the corrupt and Kejriwal will also go to jail like other leaders of his party.”

The ED raided the premises of the AAP’s Okhla MLA as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others, official sources said.

The searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and about three premises are being covered, according to preliminary inputs.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are currently in jail in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have strongly denied the allegations and claimed that the cases registered by probe agencies are fake.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th October 2023 11:32 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button