BJP’s ‘400 paar’ claim creating doubts about democratic process: Kanhaiya

To protect the Constitution, which the BJP wants to change by snatching the fundamental rights of people, there was a need to transform the 2024 Lok Sabha polls into a mass movement, he said

Congress party leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Bilaspur: The BJP’s claim that it will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls has created doubts among people on the country’s democratic process and electronic voting machines, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said on Saturday, April 13.

To protect the Constitution, which the BJP wants to change by snatching the fundamental rights of people, there was a need to transform the 2024 Lok Sabha polls into a mass movement, he added.

Kumar was addressing a rally in Bhadaura village in Chhattisgarh for his party’s Bilaspur Lok Sabha candidate Devendra Yadav.

“How does he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) know his party will get 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections? Is he an astrologer? Such acts raise doubts on the democratic process,” Kumar claimed, adding he had met several people during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra who said they had voted for the Congress but saw the “lotus bloom in their areas”.

“People are asking whether the EVM machine is fine or not. They are questioning the credibility of the EVMs,” Kumar claimed.

On one hand, the BJP is seeking votes and on the other, it proclaims it will win more than 400 seats, Kumar said.

“It seems as if they are not asking for votes but are threatening us (the general public). It is arrogance of power and an insult to the country’s citizens,” he claimed.

The way General Dyer was thrown out by freedom fighters, “General Kayar (coward) can also be driven out”, Kumar said without taking names.

He was referring to Brigadier General Reginald Dyer who ordered his troops to open fire at a gathering in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on April 13, 1919.

It resulted in the deaths of several hundred persons, and the incident sent shockwaves across the world.

