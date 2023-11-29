BJP’s Bandi Sanjay alleges money distribution by BRS, cadres clash

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday night, November 28, protested in Kothapally village, accusing BRS activists of distributing money-Rs 10,000 per vote and Rs 6 crore in total in the village.

The former party president of the state also accused the police of inaction while the BRS councillors allegedly distributed money. However, the BRS has refuted all such claims.

BJP candidate @bandisanjay_bjp staged a dharna in Kothapally village on Tuesday night alleging that BRS activists were distributing money to voters –Rs 10,000 per vote and Rs 6 crore in total in the village.

He also accused the police of inaction. pic.twitter.com/4daFDSka6W — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 29, 2023

After Bandi Sanjay supporters from Karimnagar reached the village, heated arguments broke out between the cadres. The police intervened to prevent the argument form escalating and Bandi Sanjay was sent back home.

Sanjay while interacting with the media accused KCR of not having confidence in his candidates and adding that cash was being stored in the offices of two granite companies offices and three petrol pumps. He also exuded confidence in the BJP stating, “People will take Rs 20,000 from BRS and still vote for BJP.”