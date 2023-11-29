BRS holds ‘Deeksha Divas’ in Hyderabad; Congress complains to EC

Hyderabad: The cadres of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on November 29, Wednesday held a blood donation drive at the party office on the ocassion of ‘Deeksha Divas’ in the city.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao participated in the event and donated blood. He also paid tributes to the statue of late social activist and Telangana ideologue Professor K Jayashankar.

Deeksha Divas, also known as Telangana Deeksha Divas, is a day celebrated in Telangana, primarily by cadres of the BRS, to commemorate the commencement of the indefinite hunger strike undertaken by party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on November 29, 2009, in support of the separate Telangana statehood movement.

Deeksha Divas is celebrated every year on November 29th.

Congress alleges poll violation

Calling the event ‘a violation fo the Model Code of Conduct rules’, the Congress registered a complaint with the Election Commission.

“K T Ramarao, BRS working president is violating the rules that apply during the silence period and has given a call to the BRS cadre to observe Deeksha Diwas today throughout the state and to conduct programs. BRS Party is also organising a blood donation camp today at its party office in Hyderabad.

The 144 section is in force and such activities are prohibited electronic media is also prohibited to telecast the programs that are expected to influence the voters.

The appeal is coming today in HMTV and they are also telecasting visuals of Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao’s hunger strike in the year 2009.

Please take immediate action and direct the DEOs DGPs and SPs to take action. Please direct the electronic media to refrain from telecasting such programs,” TPCC leader G Nirajan said, in his complaint to Telangana chief electoral officer (CEO), Vikasraj.

According to local media reports, the Hyderabad Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya has rejected the party’s plea to conduct a public event in a big way as Section 144 is in place in the city due to the Assembly polls in the state on November 30, Wednesday.

But Sandeep Shandilya reportedly told the BRS cadre that the police have no objections if KTR visits the party office.

No poll violation: KTR

When the media questioned KTR at the party office on alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), he replied that ‘there is no violation.’

“I don’t think they (EC) have said that (poll violation). As the party’s executive functionary, I am entitled to work with the party cadre inside the party office. As far as I am concerned there is no violation. Let them serve a notice.”

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.