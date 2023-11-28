Telangana polls: Curtains down on campaigning, voting on Nov 30

Hyderabad: The high-octane campaign for the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections officially came to a halt at 5 pm on Tuesday, after going through the longest poll season compared to the other four states-Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram- where elections were already held.

The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the Elections Commission announced the schedule on October 9.

State Election Commissioner Vikasraj stated that the silent period of 48 hours has started in Telangana. Vikas Raj, who held a media conference after the election campaign ended on Tuesday, made it clear that campaigns should no longer be held by political parties and independent candidates.

“Non-locals should leave the constituencies. Election propaganda is prohibited in the movies and on social media in this period. Advertising on TV, radio, and cable networks is prohibited and only ads permitted by the Election Commission (EC) can be published in the print media,” he said.

The counting of votes will be held on December 3.