BJP’s Dilip Ghosh apologises for comments on Mamata

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday apologised for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that triggered a political storm.

The apology came hours after the BJP sought an explanation from Ghosh, who was heard mocking the family background of Banerjee in a purported video clip.

Maintaining that his party and other people have reservations about his choice of words, Ghosh said, “If it is so, I am sorry for that.”

The TMC filed a complaint with the Election Commission against him over the comments, alleging that it violated the model code of conduct (MCC).

Ghosh, the former state BJP president, said he has no personal enmity with the chief minister.

“This is not the first time that a controversy has erupted over my comments since I say it on the face of anyone who does any wrong,” he said.

Ghosh claimed that he had only protested Banerjee’s political statements which were meant to “bewilder” people.

He, however, hastened to add that though the issue of women’s respect was raised over his comments, a TMC leader had made derogatory remarks against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari.

“Does Suvendu not expect respect because he is a man?” he asked, speaking to reporters in Durgapur.

He claimed that the “women card” was being selectively used by the TMC while its own leader used disrespectful words against the Adhikari family.

The Medinipur MP, who has been fielded from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat this time by the BJP, on Tuesday mocked TMC’s slogan of “Bangla Nijer Meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)”.

“When she goes to Goa, she says she is the daughter of Goa. In Tripura, she says she is the daughter of Tripura. First, let her clarify…,” he said.

Denouncing the comments, the BJP in a communication to Ghosh said the comment was “unparliamentary” and against the culture of the party.

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said his party does not support such remarks about women and that too against someone who is a chief minister, and that is why an explanation was sought from him.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also condemned the comments, saying he does not believe in doing politics using derogatory remarks.

“We condemn whoever does so, whether he is in BJP, TMC or the Congress,” he said.