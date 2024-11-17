BJP’s Double engine took Jharkhand backwards: Kalpana Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Kalpana Soren on Sunday, November 17, alleged that the BJP’s previous double-engine government pulled the state backwards with double power.

The leader hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said their senior leaders have been roaming in Jharkhand but they “don’t have time” to visit Manipur to see the “atrocities” being committed against tribal women in the crisis-struck North-Eastern state.

“Senior BJP leaders have been hovering around the state, which reflects their anxiety of being away from power. They are wandering in the state but they did not visit Manipur to see the atrocities being committed against tribal women there,” said Kalpana, who addressed multiple election rallies including in Pakur and Giridih.

She alleged that the BJP government at the Centre wants to snatch the rights of people in Jharkhand.

“BJP’s previous double-engine in Jharkhand pushed the state backwards with double power. Thousands of schools were closed depriving children of education and around 11 lakh ration cards were cancelled in the previous BJP regime,” alleged Kalpana, wife of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.

She claimed that the JMM-led government gave people their rights and started Schools of Excellence where education is being imparted to children at par with English medium schools.

“We are providing financial help to strengthen women under Maiyan Samman Yojana. The amount under the scheme will be increased to Rs 2,500 from existing Rs 1,000 from December,” she said.

Kalpana Soren further said that they (JMM) want to give reservations to backward classes and implement 1932-based local policy and tribal Sarna religious code.

“We passed them in state assembly and sent them to the central government. The Centre is still sitting on them,” she alleged.