BJP’s Hyderabad candidate moves EC against Owaisi’s ‘beef shop zindabad’ remark

Hyderabad: BJP Hyderabad MP candidate Madhavi Latha filed a complaint against All India Majlis E Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at the election office for allegedly hurting sentiments with his interaction with a beef butcher.

She was referring to a video circulating on the internet depicting Asaduddin Owaisi, the contesting candidate for the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, engaging with a butcher during his campaign in the Old City area. A controversy was triggered after the Hyderabad MP, stopped at a shop and said, “Rehan Beef Shop Zindabad”.

Madhavi Latha stated that in the video, he is heard encouraging the butcher to continue his profession by saying “kaat te raho (keep cutting) in Urdu, along with expressing support for beef consumption with the phrase “beef zindabad.”

“These remarks by Mr. Asaduddin Owaisi are perceived as a direct endorsement of beef consumption, which may contradict the sentiments of a significant portion of the community. Such statements could be construed as an attempt to sway the sentiments of a particular community for electoral advantage,” stated the BJP Hyderabad MP candidate in her letter.

Latha, who has been attempting to make inroads into the Muslim community by voicing her support for Pamanda Muslims, was recently booked by the ECI for hate speech and actions that were deemed hurtful by the minority community.

Following the video of the incident going viral on social media, reactions started pouring in.

On AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reported remark praising beef owner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "His political statements are always indecent. I am not surprised that he passed such statements. His younger brother (Akbaruddin…

Reacting to the video, the BJP Hyderabad MP candidate said, “I don’t understand how Asaduddin Owaisi became a barrister. He keeps talking about personal law. According to personal law, a ‘Fatwa’ is something that is to be obeyed by all… When there is a Fatwa that beef should not be consumed, then how is he going against the Fatwa. This means he does not respect his own religion…”

On AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reported remark praising beef owner, BJP Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha says, "I don't understand how Asaduddin Owaisi became a barrister. He keeps talking about personal law. According to personal law, a 'Fatwa'…

She further said, “Is the life of a Muslim so small that it revolved around cutting and consuming beef? You are asking for votes on this?… Why is he making the lives of Muslims so small?…”

“He should speak of getting an education and being something for the country… What does it mean to cut beef? Did he not get anything else to ask for votes?… It is a matter of surprise for me…”, she added.