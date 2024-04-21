BJP Hyderabad MP candidate targets Asaduddin Owaisi for praising beef shop owner

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP candidate for the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency, Madhavi Latha, has targeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi for praising a beef shop owner in the city.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also reacted, saying, “His political statements are always indecent. I am not surprised that he passed such statements. His younger brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi) is an MLA. He is also an expert in giving such extreme statements, therefore I am not surprised.”

‘Rehan Beef Shop Zindabad’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The controversy was triggered after the Hyderabad MP, while campaigning in the Old City, stopped at a shop and said, “Rehan Beef Shop Zindabad”.

During his campaign in Hyderabad, sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi stirred up controversy with a video at 'Rehan beef shop.' Seen greeting the butcher with "Rehan beef shop zindabad" and encouraging continued slaughtering.

Following the video of the incident going viral on social media, reactions started pouring in.

On AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reported remark praising beef owner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "His political statements are always indecent. I am not surprised that he passed such statements. His younger brother (Akbaruddin…

Reacting to the video, the BJP Hyderabad MP candidate said, “I don’t understand how Asaduddin Owaisi became a barrister. He keeps talking about personal law. According to personal law, a ‘Fatwa’ is something that is to be obeyed by all… When there is a Fatwa that beef should not be consumed, then how is he going against the Fatwa. This means he does not respect his own religion…”

On AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's reported remark praising beef owner, BJP Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha says, "I don't understand how Asaduddin Owaisi became a barrister. He keeps talking about personal law. According to personal law, a 'Fatwa'…

She further said, “Is the life of a Muslim so small that it revolved around cutting and consuming beef? You are asking for votes on this?… Why is he making the lives of Muslims so small?…”

“He should speak of getting an education and being something for the country… What does it mean to cut beef? Did he not get anything else to ask for votes?… It is a matter of surprise for me…”, she added.

Both candidates are leaving no stone unturned to win the Hyderabad seat, which has been represented by AIMIM since 1984.