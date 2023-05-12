BJP’s loss would mean rejection of ‘double engine sarkar’ in Karnataka?

Double-engine government (the same party BJP in the centre and the same party in the state), if BJP loses in Karnataka, may lose its only engine (government) in southern India.

Actually the concept of “double engine” which the BJP tries to sell to people in states at the time of election saying that voting BJP is the best option for people because the BJP party rules at the Centre, is wrong.

The argument of the BJP is that having the same party ruling both Centre and state would mean less friction, smoother relation between state and Centre, all schemes of the centre by the party automatically being accepted by the state and all people in the state benefitting from all schemes.

What is wrong is that it emphasises the uniformity and unitary idea going specifically against the federal idea of a nation.

India is known for its different states with different languages and cultures besides each state having its own unique set of strengths and weaknesses.

They all depend upon the Centre to look into its development and welfare, whichever party may rule the Centre. So, the Centre must not give any special treatment to any state just because it is run by the same party as that running the Centre.

Talking about double engine government benefits seems to mean that if you have a different engine than that of the Centre, you will be at a loss.

One of the grouses against states which are ruled by non BJP parties, BJP says is that many of the benefits of the Central schemes are not passed onto the people because the credit would go to the BJP or the Centre.

But then the state if it is an autonomous state with non-BJP party can have its own schemes. Its own ideas perhaps more suited to its local needs. Why does it have to follow whatever schemes the Centre introduces, which a “double engine” government have to perforce follow ?

BJP’s loss in Karnataka will be the most galling for the party.

This is because BJP put all its might into the election campaign with not only Union Home Minster Amit Shah campaigning very hard, but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally campaigning, having multiple road shows, walking on the road, and addressing many public rallies.

Sometime back star strategist Amit Shah of BJP used to get innumerable electoral victories for the party so much so that he was declared to be invincible.

The face of Prime Minister Modi too meant a “sure fire” win.

But that confidence seems to have been shaken by a few debacle the party faced lately.

In the Karnataka election campaign, one did notice, whatever may have been the public stance, the BJP looked a bit scared.

As they were holding on the rule for the past five years, (the only state in the South), they should just have reeled out the list of good work done by them in the state to romp home safely.

However, they had to battle “anti-incumbency” as well as corruption and “40 per cent cut” charges made by the opposition.

The campaigning was done vigorously by the top leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others which immediately begged the question, what about the local leaders?

That seems to be the problem besetting the party. The BJP in Karnataka hopes to ride into power with just the blessings of its star campaigners Modi and Shah.

Can these two leaders cover up for all the anti-incumbency problems and grievances of the public which they had against the local government?

It would not be easy for the BJP to sweep itself back to power just by showing the “face” of Modi if there has been little work done on the ground.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi however, to stake his own image online in the Karnataka elections may have serious repercussions.

He has been campaigning as if his own prestige is at stake.

There is no denying the fact that it seems all the big guns of the BJP are trying their utmost to save their bastion of Karnataka this time.

If BJP lost Karnataka, Opposition will definitely hit out at BJP saying that it is directly a reflection of Prime Minister Modi’s popularity. This would be difficult to handle in view of the General elections of 2024.

If BJP loses Karnataka, it would be difficult for BJP to say that PM Modi played just a minor role in the Karnataka campaign.

Strategically, it would have been perhaps better if BJP had not rolled out its big guns so frequently in Karnataka.

Internal reports of Karnataka must have shown the party that in case they do not have a high octane campaign and that too by Modi-Shah duo Karnataka may slip out of their hand.

Naturally, BJP was out there in full strength, taking no chances at all. But the desperation was there for all to see. The cool comfortable self assured confidence of a party with five years of good work, for all to see, was definitely missing.

The exit polls showing a hung assembly scenario are also not very pleasing for the BJP planners.

Bringing in the Prime Minister many times also may seem kind of a overkill.

Should the campaign have been low-key for an assured win for the BJP. It must have been a difficult choice for strategists to decide, therefore they felt all out is the safest.

It was not that Congress and JDS were not drawing crowd, clearly PM Modi with his stature drew much more but will it all turn into votes is to be kept in mind.

The Indian voter is very calculating, and it does not mean that if he is curiously listening to or attending a political party’s rally, he is going to give his precious vote to the party too.

This is something the BJP should have learnt long ago.