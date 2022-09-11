BJP’s mission to unseat Cong from Rajasthan, Chattisgarh gets RSS backing

New Delhi: The BJP is pushing hard to oust the Congress-led governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and realize its dream of ‘Congress Mukt Bharat’.

Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh respectively, are not just considered close to the Gandhi family, but are also playing a crucial role in Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

To counter the Congress, BJP leader Amit Shah and President J.P. Nadda have come to the fore in these states. At the same time, the RSS is also doing its best to create an atmosphere and activate its cadre by holding meetings in these two states.

In Rajasthan on Saturday, Amit Shah addressed the meeting of the National Executive of BJP’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha. He also addressed the meeting of booth presidents at ‘Sankalp Maha Sammelan’ in Jodhpur. Shah launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and Gehlot over unemployment, and law and order situation in the state.

Shah also accused the Rajasthan CM of making false promises to people before the Assembly polls in 2018.

Shah accused Gehlot for the rising rate of crime and unemployment in the state, saying that the CM should leave the chair if he is unable to handle the situation as people are waiting to bring the BJP back to power in Rajasthan.

Further to corner the Congress-led Rajasthan government, the Union Home Minister referred to the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, suicide of Mahant Vijay Das in protest against illegal mining and 56 per cent increase in crimes against women.

Shah asserted that the Congress government is working to ban the celebration of Hindu festivals.

The manner in which Shah was attacking Gehlot while accusing him of not reducing tax on petrol and diesel and doing politics of appeasement, it is evident that the Rajasthan Assembly elections are going to be crucial for the BJP.

Considering the electoral scenario of Rajasthan, it becomes very important to target the OBC voters of the state. Along with this, bringing together all the leaders of the party who are divided into factions and encouraging the workers up to the booth level are the major challenges before the BJP. Shah’s visit which covered all the three fronts is being considered crucial in view of Assembly polls due in 2023.

Most importantly, BJP’s key strategist Shah himself is regularly visiting Rajasthan and before the meeting of the OBC Morch, both the BJP and the RSS have held several key meetings in the state.

The activism of BJP and the Sangh in Rajasthan are evident with a series of meetings in the state. In May, the BJP held a meeting of its national office bearers in Jaipur, while the RSS’ Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak meeting was held in Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) in July.

Like Rajasthan, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to defeat the Congress in Chhattisgarh elections. On Friday, Om Mathur, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was made in-charge of Chhattisgarh.

For the past several days, apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, several Union ministers are discussing scenarios in the state, while BJP President Nadda also reached Chhattisgarh on Friday and did a grand roadshow. Nadda also addressed the workers’ conference there.

The BJP chief slammed the Congress government in the state, and launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Baghel. Nadda alleged that Baghel has made Chhattisgarh an ATM of the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the RSS is holding its most important all-India coordination meeting in Raipur. In this crucial meeting, which started on Saturday under the chairmanship of the RSS chief, the president or general secretary of 36 organisations associated with the Sangh will be sharing their report cards. In the meeting, which will last for three days, all the organisations associated with the Sangh including the BJP will also decide the future strategy. Nadda is also attending this meeting.

It is worth mentioning that both – Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will go for Assembly elections in 2023 and BJP is claiming to defeat the Congress in both the states.

Addressing the Booth Presidents’ Sankalp Maha Sammelan in Jodhpur on Saturday, Shah has claimed that the Congress will lose both Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in 2023.