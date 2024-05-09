BJP’s Navneet Rana targets Akbaruddin Owaisi, draws flak for ‘Jai Shri Ram’ remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha candidate for Amravati constituency, Navneet Rana, has stirred controversy with her back-to-back ‘hate speeches’.

In one of her videos that went going viral on social media platforms, Rana made polarising remarks during her election campaign in Bharuch City of Gujarat.

In the video from May 5, Rana is seen wearing a BJP scarf and addressing a gathering. Amid applause from an audience, Rana is heard saying, “Iss desh mai rehna hai toh Jai Shri Ram kehna hai, aur jis ko Jai Shri Ram nahi kehna hai wo Pakistan Jaa sakta hai, kyu ki yai Hindustan hai,” (Those who want to live in India must say Jai Shri Ram. Otherwise, they must go to Pakistan).

Such rhetoric statements by various BJP leaders have raised concerns about use of religion as a tool for election campaign and mobilising people.

In another speech on May 8, Rana’s responded to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s infamous hate speech in 2013.

“The younger brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi) says, ‘Police ko 15 minute hata do toh hum dikhayenge ki hum kya kar sakte hain.’ I would like to tell him, it will take them 15 minutes, it will take us just 15 seconds. If you remove police for 15 seconds, you will not be able to understand kahan se aaya aur kahan ko gaya… It will take us just 15 seconds,” she said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Amravati MP and BJP candidate from the constituency, Navnit Ravi Rana says, "…The younger brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi) says "Police ko 15 minute hata do toh hum dikhayenge ki hum kya kar sakte hain." I would like to tell him, it took you 15… pic.twitter.com/YYutjVI73h — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

In response to her comments, Waris Pathan, national spokesperson of AIMIM raised concerns over Rana’s inflammatory remarks, questioning whether she will face arrest for her hate speech.

“Navnit Rana has understood that she is badly losing from Amravati this time… She is unable to take this jolt, this shock and that is why she is saying all this nonsense… What will you do if the police are removed for 15 seconds? What is the police administration doing? Why has no action been taken so far? What is the Election Commission doing? Are such statements allowed in elections? We would like the Election Commissioner to take cognisance of this statement and take strict action… BJP has come to realise that this time it is difficult for them to cross 200-250 seats,” Waris Pathan stated.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On BJP leader Navnit Ravi Rana's "15 seconds lagenge" remark, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan says, "Navnit Rana has understood that she is badly losing from Amravati this time…She is unable to take this jolt, this shock and that is why she is saying all this… https://t.co/Ww84C2Bl9U pic.twitter.com/xjQyYJx6u6 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

Navneet Rana has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her political career. From her early days as an actress to her rise as a politician, Navneet Rana has consistently made headlines for her polarising speeches.