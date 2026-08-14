BJP’s post triggers online trolling war between Congress, BRS

Hyderabad: A single social media post by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit triggered a wave of trolling, sparking a back-and-forth between Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Congress as both parties used CM Revanth Reddy and KT Rama Rao as digital props to trade jibes.

The X handle of BJP Telangana on Wednesday, August 12, shared an image of party leaders, including Union Ministers Bandi Sanjay and Kisan Reddy. The caption read, “One team, one mission: Vikasit Telangana, Vikasit Bharat” and a lotus emoji.

One team, one mission: Vikasit Telangana, Vikasit Bharat 🪷 pic.twitter.com/I48kNHbEKv — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) August 12, 2026

The post, by itself, was not welcomed in the state. Telangana, like other southern states in India, has repeatedly seen the saffron party fail to gain margins during the state assembly elections.

Several users expressed disappointment with their performance in the local elections, and others called out the lack of development the party brought to Telangana with eight BJP MPs.

Also Read BRS performed black magic to defame Congress: CM Revanth

The BRS took it one step further. On their X handle, the party shared the same image, saying they “corrected” the image for the party. The near-identical image had just one difference — Chief Minister Revanth Reddy photoshopped beside Bandi Sanjay.

“Corrected it for you,” wrote BRS on X. “How can you miss the most important member of the Telangana BJP?”

BRS post on X with caption, “Corrected for you. How can you miss the most important member of Telangana BJP?”

The Telangana unit of Congress, unable to let the taunt slide, posted an edited image of their own. KTR lying on the floor, touching the feet of Minister Bandi Sanjay.

“Corrected it for you @BRSparty,” the caption read.

Telangana Congress post on X with caption, “Corrected it for you @BRSparty”

The online trolling war had citizens questioning the use of official handles to trade taunts. “Official political party handle hai, fan war page hai?” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “Lol, I wonder who will align with whom if the next assembly elections end up hung.”

“Parties are more interested in mocking each other, while people suffer,” said a third person.