BJYM members taken into custody for protesting at TGPSC office

Hyderabad: Scores of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists were forcefully taken into custody on Saturday when they staged a protest in front of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) office demanding the state government to issue the job calendar and notification for a ‘mega district service commission’ (DSC).

BJYM members Mahesh, Anita Reddy and a few others were injured after a commotion between the police and organisation members led to an altercation, when the activists tried resist being taken into custody.

The detained BJYM activists were shifted to various police stations in the city before being released later.

BJP leader A Maheshwar Reddy met the BJYM members who reportedly sustained injuries, at Care Hospital in Nampally, where they are being treated.

Strongly condemning the “high-handed behaviour” of the police, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the police dragged and manhandled the BJYM members without that there were women in the protesting group.