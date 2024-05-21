BJYM protests at Gun Park demanding release of job calendar

BJYM activists threaten protests inside the assembly if Congress' assurances to youth weren't fulfilled

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 21st May 2024 5:51 pm IST
The activists of BJP’s youth wing threaten the State government that the next time they will enter the assembly and protest if Congress’ assurances to the youth aren’t fulfilled.
BJYM activists being taken into custody while protesting at Gun Park on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Police arrested a few BJYM activists for protesting near Gun Park on Tuesday, demanding the release of the job calendar for recruitments and disbursement of Rs 4,116 as unemployment honorarium to job-seekers, as promised by the Congress before coming to power.

The activists raised slogans like “CM down down.” They were shifted to the police station. They were released later.

The activists of BJP’s youth wing threatened the State government that the next time they will enter the assembly and protest if Congress’ assurances to the youth weren’t fulfilled.

