BJYM protests at Gun Park demanding release of job calendar

Hyderabad: Police arrested a few BJYM activists for protesting near Gun Park on Tuesday, demanding the release of the job calendar for recruitments and disbursement of Rs 4,116 as unemployment honorarium to job-seekers, as promised by the Congress before coming to power.

The activists raised slogans like “CM down down.” They were shifted to the police station. They were released later.

The activists of BJP’s youth wing threatened the State government that the next time they will enter the assembly and protest if Congress’ assurances to the youth weren’t fulfilled.