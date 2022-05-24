‘Black and bling’ theme for Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to celebrate his 50th birthday by throwing a grand birthday bash for the entire film fraternity.

KJo aka Karan Johar, one of the most influential celebrities in the Indian film industry will have ‘black and bling’ as the theme of his 50th birthday bash.

The entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

To celebrate this milestone, he would be hosting this grand bash at Yash Raj Studios.

All the top names from the film industry are expected to celebrate the big day with the ‘Kal ho na ho’ producer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming flick “Jugjugg Jeeyo”. The trailer of the film was released on Sunday. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor will play important roles in the film.