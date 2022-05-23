Pak singer Abrar to take legal action against Karan Johar?

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s upcoming movie ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ has found itself in the controversial soup. Abrar Ul Haq, a singer and politician from Pakistan, has accused producer Karan Johar of stealing his song “Nach Punjaban” from the movie. Taking to Twitter, he claimed that this is the sixth time his song has been copied and even threated to take legal action against Karan.

Abrar Ul Haq tweeted,”I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

While Karan Johar is yet to react on the accusation made by Abrar Ul Haq, music label and production company T-Series has responded. Their official statemt on Twitter read, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies.”

“All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents,” the statement continued.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, comedy-drama stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.