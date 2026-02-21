BLACKPINK becomes first artist to hit 100M subscribers on YouTube

Hyderabad: On February 20, BLACKPINK became the first artist channel to hit 100 million subscribers on YouTube. To celebrate this historic achievement, YouTube presented the K-pop group with a custom Red Diamond Creator Award. This milestone highlights BLACKPINK’s immense popularity and global influence.

A Remarkable Journey

The group’s official YouTube channel, launched on June 28, 2016, reached this milestone in nearly nine years. BLACKPINK’s channel hosts 648 videos, with nine of them surpassing 1 billion views. These include hits like “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “Pink Venom,” as well as solo tracks from members Lisa and Jennie.

After receiving the Red Diamond Creator Award, BLACKPINK expressed their thanks to their fans, known as BLINKs, for making this achievement possible. The members posted a photo on Instagram holding their new award, with the caption, “Thank you, BLINKs!”

Top Debuts and Record-Breaking Views

BLACKPINK holds three of the top 10 spots for the biggest 24-hour music video debuts on YouTube. “Pink Venom” achieved 90 million views on its first day, followed by “How You Like That” with 86 million views. Lisa’s solo single “LALISA” also made a massive debut with impressive views.

Over the past 12 months, BLACKPINK’s channel amassed 3.3 billion views, with the largest contributions from South Korea, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the United States, and Brazil. The group’s presence on YouTube extends beyond music videos, with livestream concerts and fan campaigns like the #PinkVenomChallenge.

What’s Next for BLACKPINK

This milestone comes just days before the release of BLACKPINK’s third mini-album, DEADLINE, which will drop on February 27. The album’s lead single “GO” and the pre-release track “JUMP” mark the group’s long-awaited return as a full group. Their ongoing global success continues to set new records in music, fashion, and digital media.