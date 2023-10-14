Blinken hold talks on Israel-Palestine conflict with Qatar’s Emir, PM

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, October 13, held talks on the Israel-Palestine conflict with Qatar’s Emir and prime minister in Doha as part of his extensive Middle East tour.
Prior to arriving in Qatar, Blinken visited Israel and Jordan.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Blinken condemned the terrorist attacks in Israel. “We condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel in the strongest terms. Traveled to Doha to meet with government leaders to discuss the situation in Israel. The efforts of our regional partners will be critical to prevent the conflict from spreading,” he tweeted.
“Spoke with Qatar’s Amir today about the terrorist attacks in Israel and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. I expressed appreciation for Qatar’s efforts to secure the return of hostages,” he said in another post.
During the meeting with Blinken, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad said Qatar strongly condemns the targeting of civilians. He also emphasized the need for de-escalation, safe corridors for aid, regional conflict prevention, developments in Palestinian territories and the repercussions of the humanitarian situation.
In a press conference with Blinken, the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said that expanding the circle of conflict would have serious consequences, and pointed out that his country is working to reduce the escalation in the region.
He pointed out that “the only guarantee for achieving peace is to intensify efforts through communication channels.”
Al Thani stressed the necessity of working to open humanitarian corridors to allow international organizations to bring medical and food aid into Gaza, urgently, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Strip as a result of the intensification of the Israeli bombing and siege.
Blinken said both countries main aim is to prevent the conflict from spreading and prevent any actor – state or non-state – from creating a new front in this conflict.
“We’re also working intensively together to secure the release of hostages, including American citizens being held by Hamas in Gaza. I’m grateful for the urgency that Qatar is bringing to this effort.”
Blinken’s Middle East tour
Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Thursday, October 12, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Jordan’s King Abdullah the following day.
He then made a quick stop in Manama, Bahrain, before heading to the Saudi capital, Riyadh. On October 15, he is scheduled to visit UAE and Egypt before returning to the US.
Reason for the tour
Blinken will visit the Middle East countries “to prevent the spread of the conflict, use its influence with Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release the hostages.”
He added, “We will also discuss how we can continue working to achieve our vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, secure and integrated region.”
Israel-Palestine war
The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“
In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 1,900 Palestinians have been killed, including 614 children and 276 women and 7,696 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.
On the Israeli side, at least 1,300 people have been killed, including 264 soldiers and 3,400 wounded.