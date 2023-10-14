Blinken hold talks on Israel-Palestine conflict with Qatar’s Emir, PM

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, October 13, held talks on the Israel-Palestine conflict with Qatar’s Emir and prime minister in Doha as part of his extensive Middle East tour.

Prior to arriving in Qatar, Blinken visited Israel and Jordan.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Blinken condemned the terrorist attacks in Israel. “We condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel in the strongest terms. Traveled to Doha to meet with government leaders to discuss the situation in Israel. The efforts of our regional partners will be critical to prevent the conflict from spreading,” he tweeted.

Also Read Iran’s foreign minister warns war could spread if Israeli attacks on Gaza continue

“Spoke with Qatar’s Amir today about the terrorist attacks in Israel and the ongoing conflict with Hamas. I expressed appreciation for Qatar’s efforts to secure the return of hostages,” he said in another post.

We condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel in the strongest terms. Traveled to Doha to meet with government leaders to discuss the situation in Israel. The efforts of our regional partners will be critical to prevent the conflict from spreading. pic.twitter.com/gLfiM1QuDN — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 13, 2023

Met with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ about the terrorist attacks in Israel and work to prevent the conflict from spreading. pic.twitter.com/IkzoT2TfHH — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 13, 2023

During the meeting with Blinken, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad said Qatar strongly condemns the targeting of civilians. He also emphasized the need for de-escalation, safe corridors for aid, regional conflict prevention, developments in Palestinian territories and the repercussions of the humanitarian situation.

In a press conference with Blinken, the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said that expanding the circle of conflict would have serious consequences, and pointed out that his country is working to reduce the escalation in the region.

He pointed out that “the only guarantee for achieving peace is to intensify efforts through communication channels.”

Al Thani stressed the necessity of working to open humanitarian corridors to allow international organizations to bring medical and food aid into Gaza, urgently, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Strip as a result of the intensification of the Israeli bombing and siege.

ناقشت مع زميلي @SecBlinken آخر التطورات في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة وأكدت على موقف #قطر الثابت في إدانة كافة أشكال استهداف المدنيين ورفضنا التام لممارسة سياسة العقاب الجماعي، وضرورة خفض التصعيد والإفراج عن الأسرى والتواصل مع شتى الأطراف لاحتواء المواجهات وعدم اتساعها إقليمياً. — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) October 13, 2023

Blinken said both countries main aim is to prevent the conflict from spreading and prevent any actor – state or non-state – from creating a new front in this conflict.

“We’re also working intensively together to secure the release of hostages, including American citizens being held by Hamas in Gaza. I’m grateful for the urgency that Qatar is bringing to this effort.”

Blinken’s Middle East tour

Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Thursday, October 12, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Jordan’s King Abdullah the following day.

He then made a quick stop in Manama, Bahrain, before heading to the Saudi capital, Riyadh. On October 15, he is scheduled to visit UAE and Egypt before returning to the US.

Reason for the tour

Blinken will visit the Middle East countries “to prevent the spread of the conflict, use its influence with Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release the hostages.”

He added, “We will also discuss how we can continue working to achieve our vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, secure and integrated region.”

I met with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu in Israel today to reiterate ironclad U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas’ terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/hhuqRS3UrA — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023

Met with Israeli President @Isaac_Herzog to discuss the situation on the ground and reaffirm our unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorism. pic.twitter.com/QDWIs4tzor — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023

Today in Amman, I met with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss the horrific Hamas attacks on Israel and efforts to prevent the conflict from widening. Expressed enduring appreciation for Jordan’s special role as a force for stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/8uG3QoiPG9 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 13, 2023

Had the opportunity to meet with Palestinian Authority President Abbas to discuss the abhorrent terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel. I detailed U.S. efforts to coordinate with partners to prevent the conflict from widening. pic.twitter.com/UVNTo3aNJU — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 13, 2023

Met with Bahraini Crown Prince-Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa about the terrorist attacks in Israel. I thanked him for Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to advance security and stability in the region. pic.twitter.com/iRbX8rdfjs — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 13, 2023

As my trip through the Middle East continues, I will meet with Saudi partners to discuss Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and the need to work together to prevent the conflict from spreading. pic.twitter.com/sNiorG4Wdr — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 13, 2023

Israel-Palestine war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

In Gaza, the health ministry said at least 1,900 Palestinians have been killed, including 614 children and 276 women and 7,696 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,300 people have been killed, including 264 soldiers and 3,400 wounded.