Ramzan 2026 has officially begun. With the moon sighted in India on Wednesday, February 18, the first day of the holy month will be observed tomorrow, Thursday, February 19. Mosques and homes across the country are illuminated, special prayers have commenced, and muslims are preparing for a month of fasting, reflection, and spiritual devotion.

For many, the weeks leading up to Ramzan are spent refilling kitchen stocks, prepping Iftar essentials, and setting up prayer areas. But for those who haven’t managed to do it yet, Blinkit and Zepto, the leading quick-commerce apps in Hyderabad and other countries, are stepping in to make life easier. Acting as digital ‘Ramzan bazaars,’ these apps ensure that households can maintain Roza comfortably without stepping out into crowded markets or the midday heat for all your essentials during the holy month.

1. Iftar and Suhoor essentials at your fingertips

Blinkit and Zepto provide instant access to all the food and kitchen items needed during Ramzan:

Dates Collection: From Kimia and Ajwa to Medjool, Kalmi, Omani, and Safawi dates, many brands offer “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” deals exclusive for the month.

Fresh Produce: Lemons, mint, watermelons, and other fruits are available for preparing refreshing and Hyderabad’s favourite drink Rooh Afza or fruit chaat.

Frozen Snacks: Ready-to-fry items like Chicken Seekh Kebabs, Samosas, and Spring Rolls from brands like Prasuma and McCain make Iftar preparation easier than ever.

Kitchen Restocking: Bulk essentials like Basmati rice, ghee, oil, and besan are available at the click of a button, making pakora preparation hassle-free.

2. Prayer Setup Made Simple

Ramzan is as much about spiritual reflection as it is about food, and Blinkit and Zepto have you covered for your prayer and home setup:

Prayer Essentials: Janamaz (prayer mats) in multiple colors and Namaz caps for both adults and kids.

Spiritual Tools: Tasbih beads in crystal or wooden finishes and natural Miswak toothbrushes.

Fragrances: Alcohol-free attars like Musk, Oudh, and Ruh Gulab help create a serene environment for Taraweeh prayers.

3. Festive Gifting and Home Decor

To elevate the Ramzan and Eid spirit at home, the apps offer:

Gift Hampers: Curated dry fruit boxes and chocolate sets.

Home Decor: Scented candles, oil diffusers, and fairy lights to decorate your dining area or prayer space.

4. Zakat essentials

Not just food and decor, Blinkit and Zepto are also making charity easier this Ramzan. The platforms now deliver Zakat essentials like rice, pulses, oil, and basic groceries straight to your doorstep for easy distribution to the needy.

Whether it’s replenishing the kitchen, setting up a serene prayer area, or sending thoughtful gifts, Blinkit and Zepto are ensuring Hyderabadis are fully Ramzan-ready. With just a few taps, your home can embrace the spirit, comfort, and joy of this holy month, without any hassle.