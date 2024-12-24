Blockbuster Pushpa 2 director hints at leaving cinema?

Hyderabad: Sukumar, the brilliant mind behind Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently surprised fans with an unexpected statement. The blockbuster film, starring Allu Arjun, has earned over Rs. 1500 crores worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema. But during a promotional event in Dallas for Game Changer, Sukumar hinted at something shocking.

When anchor Suma asked him what he would like to leave behind in life, Sukumar replied, “Cinema.” This response caught everyone off guard. Actor Ram Charan, sitting beside him, immediately stepped in, saying, “No, no, it won’t happen,” to lighten the mood.

SHOCKING: Sukumar wants to LEAVE Cinema🎬 pic.twitter.com/ZtbqV5I3JA — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 24, 2024

The moment went viral on social media, sparking debates about whether Sukumar was serious or just joking.

Is Stress Taking a Toll?

Some fans believe the director is feeling the pressure of his demanding work schedule. Sukumar has been tirelessly working on massive projects, including Pushpa 3 and RC 17 with Ram Charan. Rumors suggest he might take a break after his current commitments.

Many also think Sukumar feels underappreciated compared to directors like SS Rajamouli, whose films like Baahubali and RRR received global recognition.

Pushpa 2 Controversy Adds Pressure

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2’s success has been overshadowed by controversy. A stampede at the film’s premiere left a woman dead and her son injured, leading to legal trouble for Allu Arjun. Protestors have even vandalized the actor’s house, demanding justice.