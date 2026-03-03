Bloomsbury India launches 2 new titles of ‘Pocket Potters’ series

The two books are dedicated to characters Luna Lovegood and Albus Dumbledore

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2026 5:49 pm IST
Child holding 'Pocket Potters' book from Blooming India’s new series at a bookstore.
Image Source: Harry Potter official website

Bloomsbury India has launched two new titles in its “Pocket Potters” series – illustrated guides that explore key story moments, quotes, and fun facts about various Harry Potter characters.

The two books are dedicated to characters Luna Lovegood and Albus Dumbledore. Last year, titles featuring Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger were released under the “Pocket Potters”.

Additional titles featuring Dobby and Hagrid are scheduled for release in August, Bloomsbury, the official publisher of Harry Potter in India, said.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

To mark the launch, Bloomsbury India hosted a Pottermania celebration last evening here. The themed event brought together booksellers, retailers, book clubs, authors, and members of the Potter community and featured quizzes, games, and a special showcase of the complete Harry Potter publishing collection.

It has been 29 years since the first Harry Potter book was published and 25 years since the first film.

Bloomsbury said annual sales in India have grown nearly seven times between 2013-14 and 2025-26, with lifetime sales crossing 3 million copies and a 9.6 per cent growth recorded this financial year alone.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Rahul Srivastava, managing director at Bloomsbury India, said Harry Potter has been part of childhood, friendship, and imagination for millions of readers in India.

“With ‘Pocket Potters’, we wanted to create something warm and welcoming that invites readers of every age, especially young readers, to connect with the characters they love or meet them for the very first time,” he said.

The “Pocket Potters” series is Illustrated by a range of international artists with each illustrator bringing his or her own unique interpretation to the wizarding world.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd March 2026 5:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Books updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button